Mom records cute baby girl’s reaction on seeing her after naps for a week. Watch

The way children react upon seeing their parents are some of the sweetest and most adorable sights to behold. The excitement that is brought about by pure love and missing their parents, definitely makes this moment cherishable and a core memory for both the parents and the adorable little munchkins. One such video has been recently shared on Instagram and has taken the social media platform by storm - owing to the cutest of reasons and a very similar, excited baby girl. There is a good chance that this video will have a similar effect on you as it has been having on people who have watched it so far and simply can’t stop watching it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show that a little baby girl is carried out by her father every day from her afternoon naps that happen in the bedroom. That is the sweetest part of this video because the girl acts like she is swimming through the air in order to get to her mother because she is so totally excited at the very thought of being reunited with her after a while. Even if the time is as short as taking a nap. The video has been shared with a caption that reads. “Honestly don’t know who gets more excited!”

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on August 31, this video has received over 8.14 lakh likes on it so far.

An individual commented, “My son does the same thing when I come home from work and when he sees me on my days off.” “Oh this is SO sweet! I need to get videos of Emersyn, because she does the same thing when she sees her mama,” wrote a second. A third remarked, “This is just so adorable!! The love and happiness she feels when she sees you is just so beautiful to watch!”