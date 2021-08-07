Home / Trending / Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits
The post has now left people chuckling. Many related to the post too (representational image).(Unsplash)
Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Australian radio star Jess Eva shared the post on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 05:22 PM IST

A text exchange between Australian radio star Jess Eva and her mother about QR codes has now left people chuckling. If you’re someone who often explains various modern technologies to their parents, there is a high possibility you will relate to the post.

Taking to Instagram Eva shared a screenshot of the text exchange. “Omg Mum!!!! Maybe there needs to be more explanation for our older friends re - QR code’s,” she wrote along with the image.

The image shows Eva’s mom asking her what she is supposed to do with the pictures of the QR codes she took. Take a look at the post to check the entire conversation.

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 7,500 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments. A few also shared similar experiences they had with their parents.

“I had the same question from my mum. Do I have to keep these QR photos,” wrote an Instagram user. Oh bless her! My heart,” expressed another. “This just made my day,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

