Monkey flying kite in Varanasi leaves internet in splits: ‘Planet of Apes begin’

A video of a monkey flying a kite has taken Instagram by storm, captivating viewers with a mix of amazement and amusement. Filmed from a low angle, the clip captures the monkey perched on a terrace, expertly gripping the kite string and manoeuvring it with the precision of a human. The monkey can be seen skilfully tugging the kite's string, much like a human would.(Instagram/)

What makes the video even more entertaining is the sound of laughter in the background as onlookers capture the unusual spectacle. A text overlay on the video reads, “Ye Banaras hai guru, yaha bandar bhi oatang urate h,” loosely translating to, “This is Banaras, where even monkeys fly kites.”

The video, shared on Instagram, has already garnered 30,000 views and numerous comments. One user joked, “OMG Planet of the Apes begin,” while others flooded the post with laughing emojis.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, another heartwarming tale of a monkey surfaced, showing friendship between a farmer’s family and a primate from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli. The viral video showcased the extraordinary bond between Vishwanath, a farmer in Sadwa village, and Rani, a monkey known for her human-like abilities. Locals affectionately refer to her as a "working monkey" due to her unique talent for performing daily household tasks.

Rani, however, dislikes being called a monkey and has grown fond of her distinct identity. The name "Rani" was given to her eight years ago, and she has been an inseparable part of Vishwanath’s family ever since. From waking up to eating and sleeping, she shares every aspect of daily life with them, much like any other family member.

Eight years ago, Rani was separated from her group when a troop of monkeys passed through the village. Left stranded and alone, she was rescued by Vishwanath’s wife, who took pity on the helpless animal. What started as a simple act of kindness grew into an incredible bond as Rani settled into her new home.