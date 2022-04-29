Moon in North Pole video is obviously fake but it has now sparked laughter. Here’s why

The Internet is filled with videos created using CGI that showcase unbelievable scenarios. They are incredible to watch until people start sharing them believing them to be true or try to confuse others into thinking them to be true by sharing them with misleading claims. Just like this video of the Moon rising in the North Pole. Unusually, such videos are fact checked and discredited. In a turn of events, however, a particular post about the Moon-related video has turned into a source of laughter. Wondering why? Many are now leaving sarcastic or funny reactions in the comments section of the post saying how they have touched the Moon while visiting North Pole or even tasted it.

“The moon is in the North Pole, where the day lasts 24 hours and the moon appears in only 30 seconds completely and blocks the sun for only 5 seconds and then disappears, a breathtaking view,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the video.

The video was originally created and shared by an artist named Alexey Patrev on TikTok and later on YouTube. His profile is also filled with his other CGI creations.

Take a look at the post going viral on Twitter that has already gathered more than 7.3 million views:

While some shared their reactions thinking the video is real, a few also took it upon themselves to school them. Amid those, a few also took the route of hilarity and their shares may leave you chuckling.

“People saying this is fake are just not well travelled. I’ve been there. Well not that exact spot, I was actually closer to the horizon, just on the spot where you can briefly touch the moon as it passes. There is no full eclipse at this point so hard to say which view is better,” joked a Twitter user. “This is clearly not fake. In fact, I have been to the North Pole myself and seen this phenomena. Particularly interesting is that you can actually see the US flag on the surface of the moon when it is this close,” joined another.

“I saw this three and a half summers ago! My dog and I both thought it was breathtaking! Sadly Nachos got excited and jumped into the air where he was caught in the moons gravitational field and pulled to the moon. I assume he's still living there,” hilariously wrote another. “I can confirm that this is actually not fake. I saw this happen when I traveled there and was actually able to reach out and taste some of the moon with a spoon and even confirmed that the moon is in fact made of cheese. One of the most enlightening experiences of my life,” posted a fourth.

Here are some more tweets that may tickle your funny bone:

