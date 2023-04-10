Moose enters Alaska hospital, eats potted plants. Watch

A young moose caused a stir in a hospital in Alaska as it entered the building and began munching on potted plants. Now, a video of the incident has been shared by Providence Alaska, the hospital where the moose was seen roaming in the corridors. Since being shared, this video has taken social media by storm and has stunned several people. A moose entered a hospital In Alaska and ate potted plants. (Facebook/@Providence Alaska)

"We are sharing the amazing work of our Security Department for anyone who might be wondering "How exactly do you get a moose out of a building?" With a lot of encouragement and from a safe distance, of course," wrote Providence Alaska as they shared the video on Facebook.

The clip begins to show the Moose walking away from the plants and moving inside the corridor. Several people around the animal try to guide it outside the hospital so it can leave safely.

This video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one lakh times and has more than 1500 likes. Many have even commented on the video.

An individual posted, "Such a good video!!!! So glad someone captured this!" A second added, "Wow!!!! That's amazing!!! Ty for sharing!!!" A third wrote, "Oh my!! They handled that very well!" "Oh my, that's crazy!" shared a fourth.