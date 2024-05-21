 Moose kills 70-year-old man trying to take photos of her newborn calves | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Moose kills 70-year-old man trying to take photos of her newborn calves

AP |
May 21, 2024 07:37 AM IST

Alaska, where a moose killed the man for trying to take photos of her newborn calves, is home to over 200,000 moose.

A 70-year-old Alaska man who was attempting to take photos of two newborn moose calves was attacked and killed by their mother, authorities said Monday.

A 70-year-old was attempting to take photos of newborn moose calves when it was killed by their mother in Alaska's Homer. (AP)
A 70-year-old was attempting to take photos of newborn moose calves when it was killed by their mother in Alaska's Homer. (AP)

The man killed Sunday was identified as Dale Chorman of Homer, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The female moose had recently given birth to the calves in Homer.

Also Read: Tiger kills man in forests near Bhopal, eats his body parts

“As they were walking through the brush looking for the moose, that’s when the cow moose attacked Dale,” McDaniel said.

The attack happened as the two were running away, he said. The second man, who has not been publicly identified, was uninjured.

That person did not witness the attack, so authorities cannot say if the moose killed Chorman by kicking or stomping him, or a combination.

Medics pronounced Chorman dead at the scene. The cow moose left the area, Alaska State Troopers said in an online post.

In 1995, a moose stomped a 71-year-old man to death when he was trying to enter a building on the campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage. Witnesses said students had been throwing snowballs and harassing the moose and its calf for hours, and the animals were agitated when the man tried to walk past them.

There are up to 200,000 moose in Alaska, a state with a human population of about 737,000.

The animals are not normally aggressive, but can become so if provoked, according to the state Department of Fish and Game’s website.

Also Read: 53-year-old man killed by wild elephant in Kerala's Pathanamthitta; 5th fatality in three months

A cow moose will become very protective over young calves and will attack humans who come too close, the department says.

“Calving season for moose is the time when you definitely want to give them extra space,” McDaniel said. “Cow moose with calves are going to be some of the more aggressive moose you’re going to come in contact with.”

People should not spook the animals or get between a mother and her calves, he said.

“Those moose will become unpredictable and work to protect their calves at any cost,” McDaniel said.

The largest of the deer family, a small adult female moose can weigh up to 800 pounds (363 kilograms), while a large adult male can weigh twice that, according to Fish and Game. The animals can stand almost 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Moose kills 70-year-old man trying to take photos of her newborn calves

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On