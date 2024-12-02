Morbidly obese rapper Dave Blunts performs with help of oxygen tank in Chicago, fans worried

Popular rapper Dave Blunts' recent performance in Chicago has gone viral after the morbidly obese singer was seen performing with an oxygen tank while sitting on a couch at Juice WRLD Day at United Center. Dave Blunt hit out at Snoop Dogg in the middle of his performance after he had told him to "put down the chicken wings".(X/@nojumper)

Previously, the rapper, who weighs over 220 kgs, had shared online about his health struggles. In the video, which has now gone viral, Blunts can be seen performing his hit tracks while lounging on a couch in the middle of the stage with an oxygen cylinder set on his side.

“Rapper Dave Blunts performs in front of a crowd while connected to an oxygen tank at Juice WRLD Day 2024 in Chicago. The event is put on every year to honour rapper Juice WRLD who died from an overdose," read the caption of the video.

“I do this for Juice. I do this for me. We keep going no matter what,” he said while performing and even used the occasion to slam fellow rapper Snoop Dogg for taking a dig at him in an Instagram post.

Take a look at the video here:

Blunt hit out at Snoop Dogg in the middle of his performance after Snoop had told him to "put down the chicken wings" in a post last month.

Snoop Dogg had shared a clip of Blunts performing his track “The Cup" while mocking his weight in the caption. “Well put down the chicken wings and Tata chips Nefew. That chair gone break soon," he wrote.

Fans concerned about health

The video of Blunts' performance has amassed over seven million views as users expressed their concerns over his health.

“This isn’t even about just being overweight, he cannot hard breathe because his body is suffocating him at this point. I hope he gets some help before too late. He’s got a great voice when he can use it," wrote one user.

Another commented, “This is absolutely heartbreaking to see. This man can’t perform standing due to his health? His days are limited with the amount of visceral fat.”

“This dude ran out of time long ago. How does he keep going? It’s unpleasant to watch him gasp for breath,” read a third comment.