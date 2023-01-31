‘More of this’: Sania Mirza posts love-filled pics with son Izhan Mirza Malik

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza finished Australian Open as a runner-up in mixed doubles alongside Rohan Bopanna and wrapped up her Grand Slam career with an emotional speech. After her promising campaign ended in heartbreak, she reunited with her family and spent quality time with them. The ace tennis player has now taken to Instagram to share some pictures of herself with her son. Alongside, she wrote a sweet caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read: Amul shares doodle as Sania Mirza bids emotional adieu to Grand Slam career)

“More of this,” wrote Sania Mirza while sharing pictures of herself with her son Izhan Mirza Malik. She completed the post’s caption with a green heart emoticon. In the first picture, Sania and Izhan are sitting on a sofa. While the tennis player smiles brightly, Izhan points his tongue out at the camera. Another photo shows Sania planting a kiss on her son’s cheek.

Take a look at her post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has raked up more than 94,000 likes and several comments from fans and several verified handles.

(Also Read: Woman from Gilgit-Baltistan beautifully sings Asha Bhosle’s In Ankhon Ki Masti, wows people)

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

Director Farah Khan reacted to the pictures and wrote “My baba” with a heart emoticon. Actor Diana Penty dropped smiling faces with heart eyes emoticons. Former tennis player Shheethal Robin Uthappa also reacted to the lovely pictures and dropped heart emoticons. “Lovely,” posted an individual. “Cute,” shared another. “Gorgeous. Love it,” commented a third. Many also posted love-struck emojis in the comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON