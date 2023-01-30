Amul shares doodle as Sania Mirza bids emotional adieu to Grand Slam career

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza announced her retirement from her illustrious Grand Slam career at the Australian Open 2023. She gave an emotional speech after the match and wrapped up her Grand Slam career. Soon, social media was abuzz with various posts. While many prominent personalities called her a ‘legend’, others wished her a happy retirement. Now, dairy brand Amul too has joined in to celebrate her remarkable career.

“#Amul Topical: India’s legendary tennis player bids goodbye!” wrote Amul while sharing a creative on Instagram. The doodle shared by Amul shows an emotional Sania giving a farewell speech post-match. The texts on the image read: “Kabhi alvida na Sania” and “Hang up racket, open packet!” Sania Mirza entered Australian Open 2023 alongside Rohan Bopanna but lost the mixed doubles trophy to Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the summit clash at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Take a look at Amul’s Instagram post below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has amassed more than 73,500 likes, including one from Sania Mirza. Many also took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to Amul’s post:

“@amul_india never fails in their ads,” posted a Twitter user. “What a wonderful tribute to our pride! @mirzasaniar we all love you,” commented another. “Congratulations,” wrote a third. The comments section is replete with heart emoticons.

Sania Mirza first appeared at a Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne against Serena Williams in 2005. She won her first Grand Slam trophy alongside Mahesh Bhupathi at the Rod Laver Arena - the same venue where she played her last. “It started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18-year-old. That was scary enough 18 years ago. I have had the privilege to come back here again and again and win some tournaments here and play some great finals...I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career in a Grand Slam,” said Sania Mirza in the post-match interview.

