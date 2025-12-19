Woman surprises daughter with first class Emirates flight, airline reacts: ‘A surprise that definitely took off’

A heartwarming video showing a young girl experiencing a first class flight for the first time has won admiration on social media. A woman documented her daughter’s surprise first class Emirates journey.(Instagram/bru.fava)

Shared on Instagram by her mother Bruna Fava, the clip captures the moment her little daughter Natalie is surprised with a luxurious Emirates journey to Hong Kong.

A warm welcome on board

The video begins as Natalie steps onto the Emirates aircraft, clearly unaware of what awaits her. A flight attendant greets her warmly, saying, "You must be Natalie? Welcome! Natalie is going to Hong Kong".

Moments later, a male flight attendant is seen escorting Natalie to her seat in the first class cabin. As she arrives, the child looks visibly surprised by the surroundings and amenities laid out for her. From the spacious seat to the personalised service, every detail seems to leave her in awe.

First class moments that delight

In the clip, Natalie is seen enjoying different aspects of the flight. She watches a movie on the screen, samples her meal, and takes in the comfort of the cabin.

Watch the clip here:

Bruna Fava captioned the video simply yet meaningfully, writing, "surprising my daughter with a first class trip".

The moment also caught the attention of Emirates itself. The airline commented from its official Instagram handle, saying, "A surprise that definitely took off."

Internet reacts with admiration

The video quickly drew reactions from users who shared their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "Her reaction is priceless and pure joy". Another commented, "This is such a beautiful memory you have given her". Another added, "She will remember this feeling forever". One user remarked, "Parenting goals right here", while another wrote, "Her smile says it all".

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)