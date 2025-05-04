Mother thrashes son and girlfriend after catching them eating chowmein together in Kanpur. Video

In a dramatic and unexpected scene captured on camera, a mother in Kanpur publicly confronted and assaulted her son and his girlfriend after catching them secretly meeting and eating chowmein on the street. According to a report by India Today, the incident occurred near the Ram Gopal intersection, under the jurisdiction of the Gunjaini Police Station. A viral video showed a mother in Kanpur assaulting her son and his girlfriend after catching them secretly eating chowmein.(X)

Secret date turns into public drama

Rohit, the young man at the centre of the controversy, had reportedly told his mother, Sushila, that he was going elsewhere before heading out on his bike to meet his girlfriend on Saturday. However, fate had other plans. While crossing the road, Sushila spotted the couple enjoying a plate of chowmein by a roadside stall — and decided to intervene.

Eyewitnesses say Sushila lost her temper and began scolding her son. When the girlfriend attempted to calm the situation, Sushila allegedly grabbed her by the hair and dragged her. Matters escalated further when bystanders called Rohit's father, Shivkaran, who arrived at the scene and reportedly joined his wife in assaulting their son.

Police intervention and aftermath

According to India Today, officers from the Gunjaini Police Station responded after receiving reports of a street disturbance. The couple was detained briefly by police and brought to the station for questioning.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar confirmed that the police had brought both families to the station to resolve the matter. He stated that no formal complaint was filed. The girlfriend was later sent home with her parents, while Rohit returned with his parents, Sushila and Shivkaran.

The bizarre incident has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many users expressing shock over the public nature of the altercation. Some questioned the level of parental control, while others pointed out the couple’s right to privacy.