MS Dhoni attends friend's birthday party, holds him to put cake on face. Watch

A video showcasing former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni attending a friend's birthday party has taken social media by storm. The clip not only shows him celebrating the man's birthday enthusiastically but also putting cake on his face. Snapshot of MS Dhoni holding the man. (Instagram/@ Sumeet Kumar Bajaj)

The video was shared on Instagram by the user Sumeet Kumar Bajaj. It shows a room decorated with balloons and two cakes kept on a table. The space is lively with a gathering of people joyfully singing the birthday song, accompanying the moment when the man proceeds to cut the cake. The celebration takes an amusing turn when, after sharing a bite of cake with MS Dhoni, the former cricketer playfully insists that others join in smearing cake on his face. (Also Read: Magician makes MS Dhoni ‘read his mind’ with interesting card trick)

Watch the video of MS Dhoni celebrating a friend's birthday here:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than eight lakh views and over 72,000 likes. Many people also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several said that they were 'jealous' of the man who got to celebrate his birthday with Dhoni.

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "Dream come true moment."

A second shared, "I am so jealous of you."

A third added, "Bro is living my dream."

"You are such a lucky person," said a fourth.

A fifth commented, "Look at the simplicity of thala."

A sixth posted, "I have no words, just very jealous."