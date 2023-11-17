Magician makes MS Dhoni ‘read his mind’ with interesting card trick

A video of a magician performing in front of MS Dhoni was shared on social media. The clip shows the magician showing a card trick to the former Indian captain. It also captures Dhoni’s reaction to the interesting trick. The image shows a magician showing a card trick to MS Dhoni. (Instagram/@namananandmagic)

Magician Naman Anand shared the video on Instagram. “Making MS Dhoni read my mind!” he wrote as he posted the video. The clip opens to show Dhoni and Anand sitting side by side in chairs. Dhoni is also seen holding a deck of cards in his hand.

As the video progresses, Anand asks Dhoni to keep the cards in his hand. He also asks Dhoni, ‘Do you know my favourite card? Did I ever tell you?’ To which, the cricketer replies, ‘Nah.’ Anand then asks Dhoni to cut the deck with his right hand and keep his finger on one of the cards.

As the cricketer does so, Anand goes on to explain that no one in the audience knows his favourite card and ultimately reveals it is 9 of Spades. He finally asks Mahi to pick up the chosen card, and it turns out to be - no prizes for guessing - 9 of Spades. The video ends with the audience clapping and Dhoni laughing.

Take a look at this video of MS Dhoni:

The video was posted nearly 21 hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has collected nearly 2,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the card trick video:

“This is the best,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is crazy,” added another. “Killing it and how,” posted a third. Many reacted to the video using fire emoticons.

