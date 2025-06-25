Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Mukesh Ambani has set an eye contact rule for Reliance top leadership: 'It's important to...'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jun 25, 2025 07:37 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani has revealed a principle he has upheld for over 40 years to express sincerity at Reliance Industries.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has revealed the one principle that he has followed for over 40 years in his career. In an interview with McKinsey & Co, the richest man in India revealed that he set an "eye contact" rule for top leadership at Reliance to show sincerity to employees.

The 68-year-old billionaire and businessman said that this belief is part of Reliance's "institutional culture"(PTI)
The 68-year-old billionaire and businessman said that this belief is part of Reliance's "institutional culture"(PTI)

"About 30 or 40 years ago, I said that another principle I should personally have is to look any of my employees in the eye. At Reliance, we tell our leaders that it’s important to have eye contact because then you express your sincerity. I think we can put all our principles to our top 100 leaders by saying, “These are our principles. We’ll do what is right. Whatever we do, we should be able to look at each other and say we are not embarrassed," he said.

The 68-year-old billionaire and businessman said that this 'eye-contact" principle is a vital part of Reliance's "institutional culture", which he believes is their "best insurance against any kind of risk."

Mukesh Ambani's biggest risk

In the interview, Ambani revealed that his 2016 return to the telecom industry with Reliance Jio was the "biggest risk" he had ever taken. However, the industrialist said that even if analysts' predictions of financial failure had come true, he would have considered the risk worth it for the role it played in transforming India digitally.

"I told my board, 'In the worst case, we will not earn much return. That's okay because it's our own money. But then, as Reliance, this will be the best philanthropy that we will have ever done in India because we will have digitised India, and thereby completely transformed India'," he added.

Since its launch in 2016, Jio has transformed the Indian telecom landscape, offering free voice calls and ultra-affordable data plans.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Mukesh Ambani has set an eye contact rule for Reliance top leadership: 'It's important to...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On