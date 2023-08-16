Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani celebrate Independence Day 2023 with family in London

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, his wife Nita Ambani, their children Akash, Isha, and Anant, daughter-in-law Shloka and grandchildren Prithvi and Veda, celebrated Independence Day at Stoke Park, a historic property in London. A video from their celebration has now gained traction on social media, drawing attention from many.

Nita Ambani handing the Indian flag to her grandson Prithvi. (Facebook/Reliance Industries Limited )

The video was shared on the Facebook page of Reliance Industries Limited with the caption, “Ambani family celebrates 77th Independence Day.”

The video opens to show Nita Ambani proudly waving the Indian flag, with Mukesh Ambani joining in later. The video then transitions to show Nita Ambani, with daughter Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani. While Isha is holding Veda, Shloka is holding Prithvi. Towards the end, Nita Ambani hands the flag to her grandson, Prithvi.

Watch the Ambani family celebrating the 77th I-Day below:

The video was posted on Facebook a few hours ago. It has since accumulated over 2,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has raked scores of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this video capturing the Ambani family:

A Facebook user wrote, “Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind. Vande Mataram.”

“Celebration of #IndependenceDay by honourable Mr. & Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani and family. It is filled with happiness, love and patriotic fervour. Congratulations and best wishes. Jai Hind,” posted another.

A third simply commented, “Jai Hind.”

What are your thoughts on this video? How did you celebrate Independence Day 2023?

