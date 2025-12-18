Multi-storey cafeteria to amphitheatre: Bengaluru woman gives glimpse inside Amazon's new office in the city. Watch

A Bengaluru-based content creator has offered social media users a peek inside Amazon’s newly opened office in the city, drawing attention to its scale, design and amenities. The video was shared by an Instagram user who goes by @dinachari_vlogs, and has since garnered thousands of likes. Amazon India recently shifted its corporate headquarters to a new campus near the city’s airport.(Instagram/@dinachari_vlogs)

In the clip, the woman begins by showing the Amazon building from the outside before walking into the reception area. The entrance features a spacious lobby, where a live band can be seen performing, setting a vibrant tone for the workspace.

She then swipes her access card to enter the office interiors and takes viewers through different sections of the campus. One of the highlights is the kitchenette, which features modern decor and ample seating. The video also captures long corridors and open workspaces designed to accommodate teams.

Another standout feature is the multi-storey cafeteria, which the creator shows in detail. The cafeteria appears expansive, with multiple food counters and a wide range of snacks on offer. The clip further reveals outdoor elements of the campus, including a dedicated walking path surrounded by greenery and an amphitheatre-style seating area.

The post has prompted several reactions, with many expressing admiration for the design and amenities showcased in the video.

(Also Read: Indian techie shares how he landed a job at Amazon after 10 months of job search: ‘My strategy was flawed in beginning’)

Amazon office in Bengaluru

Notably, Amazon India recently shifted its corporate headquarters from northwest Bengaluru to a new campus near the city’s airport. Located in Kattigenahalli, the office is roughly a 25-minute drive from Kempegowda International Airport. As previously reported by HT.com, Amazon has leased the entire 11-storey building, which has the capacity to accommodate around 6,000 to 7,000 employees.

The company has taken on more than 1 million sq ft of office space in north Bengaluru, with the lease valued at a monthly rent of approximately ₹6.1 crore.