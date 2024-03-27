Mumbai doctor calls IIT-JEE, NEET 'useless exams'. Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal responds

Gaurav Munjal, CEO of Unacademy, took to X to share his thoughts on JEE, NEET and UPSC exams. After a doctor from Mumbai posted how it was "hard to believe" that Munjal "did not know how useless high-stake standardised exams like NEET and JEE are," it prompted a response from the CEO himself. Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group. (HT Photo)

"Next time you go to a Hospital / please ask for a doctor who got admission through management quota and not NEET. These exams are merit based / they are probably the best products that India has created. I know of so many people whose lives changed because they cleared these examinations," wrote Munjal in his tweet.

He also added, "50-60% of all admissions in Ivy League Universities in the US are legacy admissions or through donations. We must take pride in the fact that these exams still exist. They bring fairness and sanity to an otherwise broken system." (Also Read: A doctor followed IIT-JEE aspirant's viral gruelling schedule for 3 years: ‘No shortcut’)

Take a look at his tweet here:

Later, the doctor replied to Munjal's tweet and wrote, "That's because you read only the success stories! What about the millions of students who spend years cramming for the exam and then fail to get in? What a waste of human capital? The opportunity cost they pay? The exams are a sham because they are designed to favour the rich." (Also Read: IIT Kanpur student shares struggle of ‘zero female interaction’, netizens weigh in)b

How did X users react to this post?

An individual wrote, "I don't think it is necessary to ask if the doctor got admission through management/merit quota. Reservation exists in the admission process even until the post-graduation level; merit only is not sufficient here. The doctor who took the management seat may have a better rank than the reservation candidate."

A second said, "No two people giving these exams are fundamentally similar or are tutored under the same conditions. So, it is structurally unfair, tests a massive curriculum, and in no way improves individual abilities."

A third added, "No need to discuss & Reply in his comments Gaurav Munjal, he is just the wait of time. Edtech is huge."