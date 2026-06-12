Mumbai founder hires 64-year-old intern, calls it startup’s ‘best decision’

A Mumbai-based founder has sparked a conversation online after welcoming a 64-year-old intern to his startup. The video has drawn attention for highlighting how decades of professional experience can continue to add value in a workplace, irrespective of a person’s age or job title.

A Mumbai founder hired a 64-year-old intern and said it was among the best decisions his startup had made. (Instagram/joshuasalins)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip was shared on Instagram by Joshua Salins, who offered a glimpse of the 64-year-old intern interacting with employees at the office. In the video, the man could be seen speaking to younger team members as they listened to him attentively.

(Also read: Startup founder reacts with inappropriate emoji after candidate cancels interview)

The text overlaid on the clip read: “Pov: You have a 64 year old intern at your Startup. Priceless knowledge of building and scaling companies. Helping shape culture within the organisation out of experiance. Free boost of motivation when the team feels low (causes he’s been through it).”

Sharing the video, Joshua wrote in the caption: “We just got a 64 year old intern in the office and it’s the best decision we’ve made.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Founder explains why the man joined as an intern

The video prompted several social media users to ask questions about the unusual appointment. One user asked, “Why is he an intern?”

Responding to the question, Joshua explained that the 64-year-old man wanted to remain professionally active and share his knowledge with the team. He wrote: “cause he wanted to keep working and didn’t want to just sit at home. Also he has so much knowledge to give when he can so helps out alot !”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: IIT Bombay grad turns down internship offer after HR proposes 90% pay cut: 'Easiest no I've ever said')

The founder’s response resonated with several users, with many appreciating the decision to provide the man with an opportunity to remain engaged while mentoring younger employees.

Social media users praise the initiative

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Please, hire my mum as well! Wealth of knowledge but sitting at home. I'm sure she'll be glad to be onboard.”

Another commented, “Wow, the movie brought to life. Love this.” A user appreciated the way the team members were listening to the intern and wrote, “So nicely everybody listening to him.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ‘Not from IIT, not from Bengaluru’: 20-year-old founder from small Rajasthan city shares his journey)

Another person said, “He is the one actually doing it for passion.” One user summed up the sentiment behind the video by writing, “nowledge never gets old, it only grows.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)