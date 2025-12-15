Mumbai local train turns into Lionel Messi fan club amid the GOAT India tour visit

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium witnessed an unusual scene on Sunday, December 14. Fans gathered at the iconic stadium not for a cricket match but for Lionel Messi’s visit to the city as part of his GOAT India tour. Mumbai local turned into Messi fan club for his GOAT India tour event at the Wankhede stadium(Instagram/fcbmumbai)

Among the many videos circulating online, a clip from inside a Mumbai local train went viral. Usually packed with routine commuters, the coach had turned into a moving tribute complete with flags and chants, almost like a travelling fan stand.

Fans turn Mumbai local into Messi fan club ahead of his visit

The video that circulated widely on Instagram showed one local train compartment lined with Argentina and Barcelona flags. Fans stood shoulder to shoulder, some wearing Messi jerseys, others in scarves. FCB Mumbai first shared the clip and quickly picked up traction.

Messi now plays for Inter Miami, but Barcelona flags and jerseys were visible throughout the crowd. For many supporters, his years in Barcelona still define how they remember watching him play.

Similar scenes played out elsewhere. Another video showed fans walking along Marine Drive with drums and posters, wearing Argentina and Barcelona jerseys.

Social media has mixed reactions to the viral clip

The reactions online were mixed. Some called the moment “Beautiful.” One person wrote, “A large hearted spirit. You get see only in Amchi Mumbai,” “FCB Mumbai rocks," wrote another.

A few comments questioned why Indian football rarely sees this kind of visible support. “Kaash yeh log Indian football ko bhi aise hi support karte,” one user wrote. Another person commented, “What about Sunil Chetri Sir?” under the post.

Messi meets Sunil Chhetri and Sachin Tendulkar at Wankhede

Messi arrived at the stadium with teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez. The visit included brief interactions with Indian sports figures, including Sunil Chhetri and Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar later shared a photo online, calling it a “10/10 day,” a nod to the number both athletes are associated with. Messi also presented Chhetri with a signed Argentina jersey.

Mumbai was one of the stops on the tour. Messi is set to continue to visit Delhi after earlier visits to Hyderabad and Kolkata.