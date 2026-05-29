Mumbai man gives tour of 7 crore Andheri West home with huge terrace, vintage decor: ‘I am blessed to live here’

A Mumbai man has caught the internet’s attention after giving a tour of his spacious family home in Andheri West’s Lokhandwala area. The video, shared on Instagram by Arya Kothari, shows him speaking to the resident about the cost, size and interiors of the apartment, which comes with a large terrace and carefully designed rooms.

A Mumbai man gave a tour of 2,500 sq ft Andheri West home, leaving viewers stunned by its space and luxury.(Instagram/arya_kothari)

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(Also read: ‘Full-time content creator’ reveals jaw-dropping rent for 2BHK in Mumbai)

In the clip, Kothari begins by asking, “How much do you pay for rent in Mumbai?” To this, the resident replies, “I own the house. I don't pay rent.” When asked about the value of the apartment, he says, “Around 7.5, 7 CR.” He also reveals that the home is spread across 2,500 square feet.

The conversation soon turns into an impromptu house tour after Kothari asks, “Can I come and see your apartment right now?” The resident agrees and begins by showing the entrance. “This is the door. This is actually my surname Bhattacharya in Morse code,” he says.

Terrace, vintage decor and a personal touch

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{{^usCountry}} As the tour continues, the resident shows the living room and explains that the house is located in Andheri West, Lokhandwala. He then takes the interviewer to the terrace, leaving him surprised. “Damn, this is so cool. I didn't know Mumbai houses had such big balconies and all,” Kothari says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the tour continues, the resident shows the living room and explains that the house is located in Andheri West, Lokhandwala. He then takes the interviewer to the terrace, leaving him surprised. “Damn, this is so cool. I didn't know Mumbai houses had such big balconies and all,” Kothari says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The resident shares that the apartment is “actually like a 5 BHK,” but has been converted into a 4 BHK. He adds that he lives there with his parents. The home also features a study room, a 150 year old window frame, a guest room and a wall of masks collected from different parts of the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The resident shares that the apartment is “actually like a 5 BHK,” but has been converted into a 4 BHK. He adds that he lives there with his parents. The home also features a study room, a 150 year old window frame, a guest room and a wall of masks collected from different parts of the world. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked about the biggest challenge of living there, the resident says, “There are no challenges. I am actually blessed to live here.” He later shows his room and says, “This is my room, and as you can see, I've designed this on my own. My aesthetic really matches my vibe, like a boy's apartment.”

(Also read: Mumbai woman paying ₹1.2 lakh rent for Andheri West flat says she's a 'stay at home daughter', internet reacts)

Asked how he is able to afford the home, he replies, “I live with my parents, so I'm not directly affording this.”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to Mumbai apartment tour

The clip has amassed several reactions, with many users stunned by the size of the house. One user wrote, “This is not a Mumbai apartment, this is a dream.” Another said, “That terrace alone is bigger than many flats in the city.” A third commented, “Living with parents in a ₹7 crore home is the real luxury.” Another user wrote, “The Morse code surname on the door is such a cool detail.” Someone else added, “This house has more personality than most luxury apartments.” Another said, “Andheri West homes like this are rare.” One more reacted, “The fact that he said there are no challenges shows how blessed he is.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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