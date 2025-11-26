Mumbai man says entire office is sick due to air pollution: ‘It’s very very bad’

A Mumbai-based executive has raised concerns about the skyrocketing air pollution in the coastal city. Arindam Paul, Chief Business Officer of Atomberg, said that most of his colleagues are struggling with fever, throat problems and allergies due to the smog and spiking AQI. A thick layer of smog blankets Bandra area as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Video Grab)

On Tuesday, a persistent haze enveloped Mumbai as the AQI spiked. While the overall AQI of the city remained in the “moderate” category at 172, six areas recorded AQI values above 200 — slipping from the “moderate” to “poor”.

Arindam Paul expressed surprise about the rising AQI of Mumbai, saying no coastal city should register such high readings.

Paul further said that just five years ago, the time between November and January used to be the best time to be in Mumbai. “It is the worst now,” he said.

He was reacting to a video which shows a blanket of haze reducing visibility in Mumbai.

The Mumbai-based executive also highlighted the adverse impact of such air pollution on the city’s residents. He said that most of the people in his office were struggling with various health problems, all because of the pollution.

“Almost everyone in office down with sore throat/fever/allergy… I understand that this is the price we pay for development and infra, but surely we could find a solution if we wanted to,” he wrote on the social media platform X, adding that “no coastal city should have a 250-300 AQI”.



Arindam Paul is not alone in expressing concern about Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality. Since the beginning of November, several residents of the city have voiced their complaints on social media.