Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh reacts to Mumbai’s hazardous air as AQI rises

The air quality in several areas of Mumbai has deteriorated over the past few days. On Tuesday, much of the city was enveloped in a haze as the AQI spiked, also spiking concerns about the adverse impact of air pollution on health. Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh(Instagram/Rohit Sharma)

Through the day, six stations in Mumbai recorded AQI values above 200 — slipping from the “moderate” to “poor” category. Chakala in Andheri east touched 255, while the AQI in Powai was 221.

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika reacts to Mumbai’s AQI

Ritika Sajdeh reacted in disbelief to the deteriorating air quality in her city of residence. Ritika, who is married to Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, shared screenshots of two AQI readings on her Instagram Stories.

The first screenshot showed an AQI of 227 in Mumbai with PM2.5 at 152. The air quality was classified as “severe”. Ritika added a mask-wearing emoji and a heartbreak emoji while sharing the AQI readings.

In her second Instagram Story, she reacted with disbelief to the rising air pollution. “What is happening,” she wrote, sharing a picture that shows Mumbai covered in haze and the on-screen text saying “AQI: 257”.

Screengrabs of Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram Stories.

Why is the AQI in Mumbai spiking?

Mumbai’s rising air pollution has been attributed to various factors, including cooler temperatures and light winds that trap pollutants near the surface. Local issues like dust from construction may also be contributing to the hazardous air. (Also read: Mumbai struggles through haze, experts split on volcanic-wind link)

The deteriorating air quality sparked speculation that a volcanic event in Ethiopia may have contributed to Mumbai’s haze. The eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano generated an ash cloud carrying sulphur dioxide and fine particles that has been detected at high altitudes over parts of India.

Climate scientist and SAFAR founder Gufran Beig said the phenomenon could have played a supporting role. “Apart from the dip in temperatures and low wind speeds contributing to the high AQI, it could also be due to the volcanic ash cloud’s presence in the region, travelling south-west from the north. If wind directions do not change much, it could persist for three to four days,” he said.