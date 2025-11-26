Mumbai struggles through haze, experts split on volcanic-wind link

MUMBAI: Mumbai spent Tuesday wrapped in a persistent haze as air quality deteriorated across several parts of the city, even though temperatures stayed slightly above normal. Mumbai, India – 24, Nov 2025: Haze over the city skyline at Marine Lines, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Nov 24, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The minimum temperature at IMD’s Santacruz observatory was 21.6°C, about 1.3°C above normal, while the maximum touched 34.2°C, 0.3 degrees above normal.

By 6pm, the city’s overall AQI was 168 (moderate), but six stations had already slipped into the “poor” category. Several locations have been reporting consistently poor air quality over the last seven days, creating emerging pollution hotspots.

Through the day, six stations recorded AQI values above 200. Chakala in Andheri east touched 255 and crossed the 300-mark for PM2.5 many times since Monday night. Mazgaon hit an AQI of 252, with PM2.5 levels above 300 for long stretches overnight and well into the afternoon on Tuesday.

In Powai, where AQI was 221, PM2.5 spiked to 338 in the afternoon, among the highest in the city. Other stations, including Malad west, Deonar, BKC and Navy Nagar, stayed between 160 and 210.

A senior IMD official attributed the warmer minimum temperatures to the arrival of easterly winds. “This rise will continue for the next three to four days, with minimum temperatures oscillating between 21°C and 23°C,” the official said.

The deteriorating air quality sparked speculation that a volcanic event in Ethiopia may have contributed to Mumbai’s haze. The eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano generated an ash cloud carrying sulphur dioxide and fine particles that has been detected at high altitudes over parts of India.

Climate scientist and SAFAR founder Gufran Beig said the phenomenon could have played a supporting role. “Apart from the dip in temperatures and low wind speeds contributing to the high AQI, it could also be due to the volcanic ash cloud’s presence in the region, travelling south-west from the north. If wind directions do not change much, it could persist for three to four days,” he said.

However, IMD remains unconvinced about its impact on surface pollution. “This is not linked to Ethiopian volcanic winds. The main factor is the persistently low wind speed. The ash cloud is higher up in the atmosphere and would not have affected air quality,” said a senior IMD official.

However, despite worsening conditions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not yet activated GRAP measures. Officials said the framework is triggered only after sustained “poor” readings. “We are monitoring ward-level construction activity. Re-suspension of road dust, vehicle emissions and open burning are major contributors. If conditions continue for another three to four days, we will impose necessary measures,” a civic official said, adding that notices have been issued to violators of dust-control norms.

Doctors across the city reported a surge in respiratory complaints. Pulmonologist Dr Lancelot Pinto said many patients were struggling. “A lot of people are breathless. Asthma patients are more sensitive and have been hospitalized, kids are sneezing, and everyone is talking about the air quality. It’s clearly a problem and no one is taking necessary action on it,” he said.

Air-quality expert Sunil Dahiya said extremely slow winds had caused particulate matter to stagnate. “There is no dispersion happening, and emissions are building up at hotspots. There is also little coastal wind transfer because high-rises along the belt block wind movement,” he said.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital, added, “Over the last week, cases of cough, allergy have increased significantly, despite patients taking regular precautions. It is compromising patients’ health, and they are taking over three weeks to recover. This is mainly due to the air quality.”