Mumbai man says plumber earns ₹18 LPA, owns house and car: 'Contemplating my life choices'

A Reddit post claiming that a plumber in Mumbai earns around ₹18 lakh per year has gone viral, prompting a discussion online about the rising value of skilled blue-collar work in India. The user wrote that the conversation made him rethink his own career choices. (Unsplash/Representational image)

The post, titled “A Plumber in Mumbai is earning ₹18 LPA,” was shared by a user who said he had a conversation with the plumber while the latter was fixing a pipe in his housing society. The OP said that the plumber handles plumbing work for multiple townships across Mira Road, Borivali and Kandivali.

“I asked him in general how much does he make in a year. This man revealed that combining all the incomes of the townships that he works, he makes around ₹18 LPA,” the Redditor wrote.

Initially, the poster said that he thought the plumber was joking. However, the plumber explained how he earns from multiple societies where he regularly handles plumbing work. The user added that the plumber appears to be doing well financially. “This guy owns a Hyundai Creta (2023 model), has built a house in his village and also bought farmland. Dude has become rich,” the post said, adding that the conversation made the user rethink his own career choices.

“At this point of time I am contemplating my life choices. Times that we are living in right now, huh?” he wrote.