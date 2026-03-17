Mumbai man says plumber earns ₹18 LPA, owns house and car: 'Contemplating my life choices'
The plumber explained how he earns from multiple societies where he regularly handles plumbing work.
A Reddit post claiming that a plumber in Mumbai earns around ₹18 lakh per year has gone viral, prompting a discussion online about the rising value of skilled blue-collar work in India.
The post, titled “A Plumber in Mumbai is earning ₹18 LPA,” was shared by a user who said he had a conversation with the plumber while the latter was fixing a pipe in his housing society. The OP said that the plumber handles plumbing work for multiple townships across Mira Road, Borivali and Kandivali.
“I asked him in general how much does he make in a year. This man revealed that combining all the incomes of the townships that he works, he makes around ₹18 LPA,” the Redditor wrote.
Initially, the poster said that he thought the plumber was joking. However, the plumber explained how he earns from multiple societies where he regularly handles plumbing work. The user added that the plumber appears to be doing well financially. “This guy owns a Hyundai Creta (2023 model), has built a house in his village and also bought farmland. Dude has become rich,” the post said, adding that the conversation made the user rethink his own career choices.
“At this point of time I am contemplating my life choices. Times that we are living in right now, huh?” he wrote.
How did social media react?
The post quickly drew a flood of reactions, with many pointing out that skilled trades can be highly lucrative.
One user wrote, “If you think plumbers are making a lot of money in Mumbai, you should check out what they earn in the US and Australia!”
Another commented that skilled labour is often undervalued in India despite being in short supply. “Skilled blue-collar gigs pay nicely as in India everyone wants white collar job and don’t train for blue collar… Take Civil, Demolition, Electrical, Plumbing etc all skilled jobs and we have shortage,” the user wrote.
Several others said it was encouraging to see skilled workers being paid well. “It’s about time skilled labour got its due pay in India,” one commenter wrote.
Some users also shared their own experiences, noting that plumbing services can be expensive even for small tasks. “Insane, but I know because they charge min 500 for even just one hour of work and anything is extra depending on task at hand! I don't even earn 1/3 of that plumber, feeling envious and with AI , I don't even know after 10 years, my job position will even exist lol,” the user wrote.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More