Mumbai Police band Khaki Studio wins hearts again with rendition of Ya Mustafa

Do you follow Mumbai Police on social media? Then chances are you are aware of the in-house band of Mumbai Police called Khaki Studio. From celebrating the special days to performing on streets for people staying in Mumbai, there are various videos that showcase their incredible musical talent. Just like this recent one that they posted on YouTube. The video showcases the team performing an Egyptian number called Ya Mustafa.

"Ya Mustafa', is a well-known multilingual song from Egypt, composed by famous Egyptian Musician Mohamed Fawzi to feature in an Egyptian movie, and which has then been recorded in many different languages for its unique and catchy tunes. Several different versions, including parodies, have been recorded. The song first became popular in Europe with the help of singer Bob Azzam, who released it in 1960 in France,” they wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the team’s melodious rendition. From flute to keyboard to saxophone to Oboe, the officers are seen playing various instruments.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 6,800 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“My all-time favorite song...wonderfully played,” wrote a YouTube user. “So pleasing to hear,” posted another. “I never knew that Mumbai Police has their own band,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?