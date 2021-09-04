Home / Trending / Mumbai police pulls a heist on people’s hearts with this rendition of Bella Ciao
The image shows Mumbai Police's band performing a rendition of Bella Ciao.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
The image shows Mumbai Police's band performing a rendition of Bella Ciao.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
trending

Mumbai police pulls a heist on people’s hearts with this rendition of Bella Ciao

'#KhakiStudio planning to pull a heist on your heart one more time with #BellaCiao," reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 10:27 AM IST

With release of Money Heist season 5, the Internet is flooded with numerous posts related to the show. Many are also sharing different renditions of the song Bella Ciao. Originally an Italian folk song, it became a worldwide sensation after being used in the show. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a musical rendition by Mumbai Police’s band. Their version of the song may steal your heart too.

Mumbai police shared the video on Instagram. “Always trying not to miss out on detections- nor on trends & tractions! We'll be here, never letting the season of safety end, while you race against time to finish this one! #KhakiStudio planning to pull a heist on your heart one more time with #BellaCiao they wrote while sharing the video,” the department wrote.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

+

Since being posted about 22 hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 60,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also gathered tons of comments.

“Wow wow, khaki studio becoming favourite… keep going,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s freaking cool,” expressed another. “Talent speaks,” expressed a third. Many shared fire emoticons to express their appreciation.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police money heist bella ciao + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.