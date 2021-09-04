Mumbai police pulls a heist on people’s hearts with this rendition of Bella Ciao

With release of Money Heist season 5, the Internet is flooded with numerous posts related to the show. Many are also sharing different renditions of the song Bella Ciao. Originally an Italian folk song, it became a worldwide sensation after being used in the show. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a musical rendition by Mumbai Police’s band. Their version of the song may steal your heart too.

Mumbai police shared the video on Instagram. “Always trying not to miss out on detections- nor on trends & tractions! We'll be here, never letting the season of safety end, while you race against time to finish this one! #KhakiStudio planning to pull a heist on your heart one more time with #BellaCiao they wrote while sharing the video,” the department wrote.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

Since being posted about 22 hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 60,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also gathered tons of comments.

“Wow wow, khaki studio becoming favourite… keep going,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s freaking cool,” expressed another. “Talent speaks,” expressed a third. Many shared fire emoticons to express their appreciation.

What are your thoughts on the post?