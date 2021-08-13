Mumbai Police reacts to bike stunt video, rewards riders by booking them

If you are a regular user of social media, chances are you are aware of the various posts that Mumbai Police often shares. Among them are cautionary posts that remind people to be safe. Case in point, their latest share involving a bike stunt. In their post, they shared a video of a bike stunt and posted why it is dangerous to indulge in such acts.

“Attention Barbie girl, it's the real world. Life isn't plastic- safety’s fantastic! Take precaution, life is your creation,” they hilariously wrote giving a twist to the popular song Barbie Girl. “Both the accused booked under section 279 of IPC & MVA sections for dangerous & rash driving. License suspended too!” they added.

The video opens to show two men riding a bike without helmets. Take a look at the video to see what happens next.

The clip, since being posted nearly 14 hours ago, has gathered more than 2.4 lakh views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“More cleaning like this is needed!! Kudoss!!” praised an Instagram user. “Mumbai Police never disappoints,” shared another. “Mumbai police, I can't explain in words how much respect I have for the department. Perfect video selected for awareness,” expressed a third.

