Mumbai Police shares Ravana-related video to assert the importance of wearing a helmet. Watch

The nine-day-long festival of Navratri, where each form of Goddess Durga is worshipped, culminates today with Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi. The festival marks victory over evil and is celebrated throughout the country with much pomp and fervour. One of the main highlights of Dussehra is the killing and burning of Ravana's life-size effigy, along with those of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran. Encashing the opportunity, Mumbai Police has shared a witty post related to Ravana to talk about road safety, and netizens cannot stop praising them for their creativity.

"Spare a thought for your safety, for you don't have ten heads to spare. Have a happy and safe Dussehra," read the caption of the video shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram. In the video, one gets to see a man dressed up as Ravana asserting the importance of wearing a helmet to avoid mishaps. The video is bound to leave you with a thought and might prompt you to spread awareness about the same. A text insert on the video reads, "You only have one head. Wear a helmet."

Watch the video shared by Mumbai Police below:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since accumulated more than one lakh views and over 11,800 likes. Many also applauded Mumbai Police's creative idea to talk about road safety.

"Superb! Perfect message by Ravana," posted an individual. "Too good," wrote another with clapping emoticons. "Brilliant," posted a third with a heart emoticon. "Very creative..hats off," expressed a fourth.