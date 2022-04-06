Mumbai Police uses Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s scene featuring Kajol and Farida Jalal for this important message

Anyone who follows Mumbai Police on Instagram will surely agree that they are winning the social media game. Be it talking about road safety or creating awareness about some other subject, this department always shares posts that leave people wowed. Their recent share is no different. Aimed to spread awareness about cyber security, this post has a scene from the film Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring actors Kajol and Farida Jalal.

“Humesha cyber safety, never gham. Third party cookies can leave you vulnerable and should be declined or deleted,” they wrote. Take a look at the video they shared along with it.

The video has been posted about three hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 24,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Mumbai police’s Insta handle spreading all khushi and absolutely no gham by these op posts,” wrote an Instagram user. “Whosoever came up with this genius pun, you have my love,” expressed another. “Cookie Monsters are real,” joked another along with a laughing out loud emoticon. There were many who also expressed their reactions using the same emoji.

What are your thoughts on the video?