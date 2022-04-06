Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mumbai Police uses Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s scene featuring Kajol and Farida Jalal for this important message
trending

Mumbai Police uses Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s scene featuring Kajol and Farida Jalal for this important message

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share a scene from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring actors Kajol and Farida Jalal to talk about an important issue.
The image from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring actors Kajol and Farida Jalal is a part of the video posted by Mumbai Police on Instagram.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 01:04 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Anyone who follows Mumbai Police on Instagram will surely agree that they are winning the social media game. Be it talking about road safety or creating awareness about some other subject, this department always shares posts that leave people wowed. Their recent share is no different. Aimed to spread awareness about cyber security, this post has a scene from the film Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring actors Kajol and Farida Jalal.

“Humesha cyber safety, never gham. Third party cookies can leave you vulnerable and should be declined or deleted,” they wrote. Take a look at the video they shared along with it.

The video has been posted about three hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 24,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

RELATED STORIES

“Mumbai police’s Insta handle spreading all khushi and absolutely no gham by these op posts,” wrote an Instagram user. “Whosoever came up with this genius pun, you have my love,” expressed another. “Cookie Monsters are real,” joked another along with a laughing out loud emoticon. There were many who also expressed their reactions using the same emoji.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police kabhi khushi kabhie gham instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP