Home / Trending / Mumbai Police uses Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s scene featuring Kajol and Farida Jalal for this important message
trending

Mumbai Police uses Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s scene featuring Kajol and Farida Jalal for this important message

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share a scene from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring actors Kajol and Farida Jalal to talk about an important issue.
The image from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring actors Kajol and Farida Jalal is a part of the video posted by Mumbai Police on Instagram.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
The image from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring actors Kajol and Farida Jalal is a part of the video posted by Mumbai Police on Instagram.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 01:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Anyone who follows Mumbai Police on Instagram will surely agree that they are winning the social media game. Be it talking about road safety or creating awareness about some other subject, this department always shares posts that leave people wowed. Their recent share is no different. Aimed to spread awareness about cyber security, this post has a scene from the film Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring actors Kajol and Farida Jalal.

“Humesha cyber safety, never gham. Third party cookies can leave you vulnerable and should be declined or deleted,” they wrote. Take a look at the video they shared along with it.

The video has been posted about three hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 24,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Mumbai police’s Insta handle spreading all khushi and absolutely no gham by these op posts,” wrote an Instagram user. “Whosoever came up with this genius pun, you have my love,” expressed another. “Cookie Monsters are real,” joked another along with a laughing out loud emoticon. There were many who also expressed their reactions using the same emoji.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police kabhi khushi kabhie gham instagram + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out