Mumbai Police uses power of pun to share advisory message. Seen the post yet?

Mumbai Police often takes to various social media platforms to share creative posts which not just put forth important messages but also make people chuckle. Just like their recent post to create awareness about staying indoors amid the ongoing pandemic. The post, consisting on four images, has a punistic twist.

“Food for thought: Stay indoors, order online,” they wrote. Alongside, they also shared the hilarious images. Their post is complete with two hastags #PunsOfSafety and #TakingOnCorona.

Take a look:

Since being posted a little over an hour ago, the share has gathered more than 1,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Besides appreciating the department for sharing the advisory, people also applauded the admin of the handle.

“This page's admin definitely deserves a raise,” wrote an Instagram user. “Good one,” shared another. “Brilliant,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on Mumbai Police’s share?

