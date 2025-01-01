Mumbai trains honk in chorus at midnight to welcome New Year 2025: 'Real India captured'

Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) station witnessed a synchronised symphony of train horns as the clock struck midnight and India welcomed the new year. A video showing multiple trains at the railway station simultaneously honking at midnight has gone viral on social media. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the video and wished everyone a happy new year.(X/AshwiniVaishnaw)

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared the video and wished everyone a happy new year. "Happy New Year to everyone. Happy 2025!" he wrote in the caption, along with the video.

The video begins with the clock on the railway station showing 11.59 pm. Moments later, as the clock struck midnight, the station filled with loud train honks. Commuters and railway staff are seen recording the spectacle on their phones and clapping as they ushered in the new year.

Take a look at the video here:

Railway officials have reportedly been organising this synchronised honking event for several years, making it a highly anticipated event which is awaited by both rail enthusiasts and the general public. The video was appreciated by many on social media who hailed the annual new year tradition.

Social media delighted

While some were delighted by the practice, others said that it is a common practice as even sea vessels blow their horns at midnight on January 1.

"The Real India Captured in 1:14 mins. They aren't Dancing /Dining at a 5- Star.....they are just thrilled to see & Hear Train Horns blaring in Unision. They will now wander to the Gateway of India / Marine Drive... Spend the Night and take the first train home in the Morning," said one of them.

"Mumbai local knows how to make an entrance," said another user.

"I distinctly remember in the 90s, even the trains in transit used to give continuous honk at the stroke of midnight," shared a third user.

(Also read: Abu Dhabi welcomes 2025 with fireworks and drone show, setting Guinness world records)