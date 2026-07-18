Mumbai woman goes on solo coffee date because friends weren't free, says, ‘I love my own company’

Spending time alone is not always a sign of loneliness. Sometimes, it is simply about making the most of your day instead of waiting for others to be available. That is exactly what one Mumbai woman did when her friends could not join her, and her decision resonated with many on social media.

She embraced a solo coffee date instead of waiting for friends. (Instagram/@voguewithnancy)

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Instagram user Nancy shared a video of herself enjoying a solo coffee outing, saying she chose to take herself out instead of staying at home.

‘My own company low key slaps’

The post was shared with the caption, “My own company low key slaps.”

In the video, Nancy explained, “I wanted to go out today, but none of my friends were free. So, it’s Sunday, the weather is so good, and I didn’t want to bed rot the whole day. So, what I did instead was wear a cute outfit and get dressed up. I went to this coffee shop, grabbed a really good coffee, and now I’m just walking around the town, listening to some banger music.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “The whole point is that I love hanging out with people, but I also love my own company. I love myself. This is a 10 out of 10 experience. This is the best.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “The whole point is that I love hanging out with people, but I also love my own company. I love myself. This is a 10 out of 10 experience. This is the best.” {{/usCountry}}

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Take a look:

How did social media react?

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Many people said they could relate to enjoying their own company and shared how spending time alone had become a peaceful and rewarding experience.

One user wrote, “It’s so peaceful.”

Another commented, “Now that’s called living the baddie life.”

A third suggested, “Some days, grab a coffee and go for a walk without music. It is even more soothing when you observe and listen to natural sounds.”

Reflecting on a change in perspective, one person wrote, “Yup! I’m a social butterfly too, and I never thought I’d enjoy being alone. But lately, that perspective has changed. Now I prefer my own company over forcing myself to be around people who don’t even get me.”

“I wish I could gather this confidence one day,” another shared.

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A sixth user commented, “Been there! As much as I love hanging out with people, I also love my own company.”

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Another wrote, “I believe the person closest to you is yourself.”

One user even joked, “If you want someone to walk with, have coffee with, or share conversations with, send me a DM.”

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Another added, “You won’t find better company than yourself.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)