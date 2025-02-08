Mumbai woman receives ‘nice grounding advice’ from coconut seller after asking him to hurry: ‘ 10 lakh ki advice’

A brief chat with a stranger, an offhand remark from a colleague, or wisdom shared by a cab driver can leave a lasting impression. People often face such moments that can turn into unexpected and delightful memories. That is what happened with this Mumbai woman who received “nice grounding advice” from a coconut seller after asking him to hurry because of her Uber cab. A Mumbai woman shared this image with her X post about a coconut seller. (Instagram/@archivesbygargi)

X user Gargi wrote, “Told bhaiya to cut my coconut fast because my Uber was on the way and man casually said ‘itna paisa kyu kamate ho? Kaam toh chalta rahega lekin khane peene ko time dena chahiy’. Nice grounding advice.” She also shared a picture of the coconut she bought from the seller.

Check out the post here:

What did social media say?

The post created quite a chatter on X, with many flocking to the comments section to share their opinions about the woman’s interaction with the roadside seller. A few also took the route of hilarity while commenting.

An individual posted, “Uber driver would have surely waited for 2-3 mins… so there wasn't any hurry actually.” Another added that the seller is giving “ ₹10 lakh advice” for freewith a coconut that probably costs ₹50. A third expressed, “Bhaiya ko kon btaye itne paise kafi nahi hai aur log toh itne se bahot jayda kamate hai wo de pate hai time (Who will tell him that this amount of money is not enough. Those who earn more than these can only afford the luxury of time).” A fourth wrote, “Good advice.”

