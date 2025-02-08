Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai woman receives ‘nice grounding advice’ from coconut seller after asking him to hurry: ‘ 10 lakh ki advice’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 08, 2025 06:11 AM IST

A woman said she asked a coconut seller to hurry while waiting for her Uber and instead received advice from the roadside vendor.

A brief chat with a stranger, an offhand remark from a colleague, or wisdom shared by a cab driver can leave a lasting impression. People often face such moments that can turn into unexpected and delightful memories. That is what happened with this Mumbai woman who received “nice grounding advice” from a coconut seller after asking him to hurry because of her Uber cab.

A Mumbai woman shared this image with her X post about a coconut seller. (Instagram/@archivesbygargi)
A Mumbai woman shared this image with her X post about a coconut seller. (Instagram/@archivesbygargi)

X user Gargi wrote, “Told bhaiya to cut my coconut fast because my Uber was on the way and man casually said ‘itna paisa kyu kamate ho? Kaam toh chalta rahega lekin khane peene ko time dena chahiy’. Nice grounding advice.” She also shared a picture of the coconut she bought from the seller.

Also Read: European man shares 10 eye-opening lessons from India that completely shattered his western mindset

Check out the post here:

What did social media say?

The post created quite a chatter on X, with many flocking to the comments section to share their opinions about the woman’s interaction with the roadside seller. A few also took the route of hilarity while commenting.

Also Read: Newly-minted Indian millionaire reveals how his life changed after selling startup for $200M

An individual posted, “Uber driver would have surely waited for 2-3 mins… so there wasn't any hurry actually.” Another added that the seller is giving “ 10 lakh advice” for freewith a coconut that probably costs 50. A third expressed, “Bhaiya ko kon btaye itne paise kafi nahi hai aur log toh itne se bahot jayda kamate hai wo de pate hai time (Who will tell him that this amount of money is not enough. Those who earn more than these can only afford the luxury of time).” A fourth wrote, “Good advice.”

What are your thoughts on this Mumbai woman’s interaction with this coconut seller?

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On