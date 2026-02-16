Mumbai woman’s live commentary during 31st floor beehive removal goes viral: 'Unnecessary bee deaths'

In the clip, Bhowmik is seen filming from inside her flat while offering a running commentary as pest control staff attempt to remove the beehive attached to the exterior wall. The hive appears to be located close to the bathroom window.

A Mumbai resident has drawn widespread attention after sharing a video of pest control workers removing a beehive from outside her 31st floor apartment. The footage, posted by Ruma S Bhowmik, captures the entire operation as it unfolded just beyond her bathroom window.

Take a look here at the clip:

Bhowmik shared the video with a caption that read, “The first time I saw the process which were not good for both the party.” She later posted another video after the operation had been completed. In the follow up footage, the beehive is no longer visible, although a few dead bees can be seen lying nearby.

Internet reacts The video has garnered more than 2 million views, triggering a wave of reactions online.

One user commented, “Hope the society was informed.” Another wrote in Hindi, “Unhe apna kaam karne do,” which translates to “Let them do their job.”

Another user criticised the approach, writing, “Not the right method. Using chemical spray along with smoke causes unnecessary bee deaths. Smoke should only be used minimally by trained beekeepers to calm bees. The correct solution is live hive removal and relocation without chemicals, which is safer, effective long term, and environmentally responsible.”

A third person suggested an alternative, saying, “A beekeeper could’ve handled it safely and you might even get some honey.” Echoing concerns about environmental impact, another user wrote, “Bees are the reason this planet is green.”

Some responses were more practical. “Can we get the name of the pest control company as we are facing same problem?” one viewer asked. Meanwhile, another described the footage as gripping, commenting, “I found it like absolute cinema.”