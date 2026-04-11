Mumbai woman says boss sent mangoes after she mentioned missing them: ‘God bless such leaders’

A Mumbai woman recently shared a heartwarming workplace moment on social media after her director arranged for mangoes to be delivered to her home, days after she casually mentioned missing them. The story has drawn attention online, with many users praising the thoughtful act and calling it an example of compassionate leadership.

A Mumbai woman recalled her director surprising her with mangoes after hearing her talk about missing them.(X/@MudrikaKavdia)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Mumbai woman expresses concern over dangerously overcrowded local trains: 'Life-threatening')

Taking to X, the woman named Mudrika Kavdia shared a post describing the incident and expressing gratitude for her director’s gesture.

"I casually told my Director the other day in a meeting that we’re still not getting good mangoes in our hometown and how much me and my dadi were missing them. He’s sitting in London, originally from Mumbai, and 2 days later, he had someone send two full boxes of mangoes to my home. God bless such leaders."

Alongside the post, Kavdia also shared a photograph showing the boxes of mangoes that were delivered to her house.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Take a look here at the post: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a look here at the post: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Social media reacts to the wholesome moment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media reacts to the wholesome moment {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The post quickly began circulating on the platform and has so far garnered more than 4,000 views. Several users reacted warmly to the gesture, saying that such acts show the human side of leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly began circulating on the platform and has so far garnered more than 4,000 views. Several users reacted warmly to the gesture, saying that such acts show the human side of leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One user wrote, "God bless that director and send such directors into my life as well." Another user commented, "I'm jealous, they are really gems. Looks like it's coming all the way from 90s days."

A third person simply reacted with delight, writing, "Wow youre so lucky." Another added, "I also want this kind of boss." One more user echoed the sentiment by saying, "This is so cool."

(Also read: After years in big tech, Bengaluru man quits Google to take 'much-needed' career break: 'I’ll be off the radar')

Many users said the story reminded them that thoughtful gestures from managers and leaders can leave a lasting impression on employees. Others joked that they might start mentioning their favourite foods during meetings in hopes of receiving a similar surprise.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON