‘Mummy text with frosting’: Delhi bakery takes cake instruction too literally, internet can’t stop laughing

A cake message mistake by a bakery in Delhi has gone viral online, making people laugh across the internet. Delhi bakery’s cake message blunder turned into a viral meme online.(@Kookie69420/Reddit)

A Reddit user (@Kookie69420) recently shared her experience after ordering a chocolate truffle bento cake from a bakery in Delhi. In the order, she asked the bakery to write “Happy Birthday Mummy” on the cake, and added a note saying: “Text with frosting."

However, what she received was not what she expected. The bakery printed the entire note on the cake, including the words “Text with frosting.”

A photo of the cake showed the message written exactly as typed in the order: “Happy Birthday Mummy. Text with frosting.”

“Ordered this cake. 300 grams for a whopping ₹400, and this is what I got. Plus, the customer service is so bad,” the caption of the post reads.

Along with picture of the cake, the woman also shared a screenshot of her conversation with the bakery, which refused to offer a refund or exchange.

The Redditor posted a picture of the cake, and it quickly went viral. Many users found the situation hilarious and joked about how the bakery followed the instructions too well.

Reddit users were quick to react to the post with laughter and disbelief.

One of the users commented, “Honestly, this would have made my birthday lmao I can understand your frustration though.”

A second user commented, “Tbh, just eat that part of the chocolate and call it a day. It's the gesture that matters to your mother.”

"Lack of Basic IQ' another Reddit user commented."

Reactions like “You had one job” and “This takes the cake!” flooded the comment section.