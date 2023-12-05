Mumtaz dances to Koi Sehri Babu with Asha Bhosle, Internet calls them 'Queens of Bollywood'

A heartwarming video that has taken over social media by storm shows Mumtaz and Asha Bhosle gracefully dancing to the classic hit song Koi Sehri Babu. The video was shared on Instagram by the Mumtaz's official handle. Since being posted, it has garnered widespread attention, and people can't seem to get enough of it. Asha Bhosle and Mumtaz dancing together. (Instagram/@Mumtaz)

The clip shows the song Koi Sehri Babu playing in the background as Mumtaz starts grooving to it. She then approaches Bhosle, who is standing in front of her. They both then give a small performance. Mumtaz even matches her facial expressions to the song. (Also Read: Mumtaz dances to Koi Sehri Babu 50 years later on Indian Idol. Watch)

Watch the video of Mumtaz and Asha Bhosle here:

This post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than four million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Several were stunned to see the adorable dance.

Here's what people are saying about the clip:

An individual wrote, "Mumtaz is so beautiful she is a living legend of Bollywood."

A third added, "So wonderful ma'am."

A fourth posted, "Oh wow, these are the queens of Bollywood. They ruled and acted with grace. Lovely Mumtaz."

"Both are super fantastic," expressed a fifth.

A sixth commented, "We are blessed to see our legends still active."