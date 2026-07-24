‘My brother earns less but gets more respect’: Delhi woman shares WFH struggles

Working from home may save employees from traffic jams and lengthy commutes, but it often brings a different set of challenges. A Delhi woman has hilariously highlighted how remote workers are frequently treated as if they are always available for household chores, family errands and unexpected guests, even during office hours.

A Delhi woman humorously shared how remote work meant office duties, family errands and serving guests. (Instagram/heena.yaar)

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‘Who pays you for sitting at home?’

Heena Dogra shared a video on Instagram describing the lack of respect and understanding she receives while working remotely. She compared her situation with that of her brother, who travels to the office every day.

“A work-from-home employee gets less respect than a daily-wage worker. My brother goes to the office, earns less than I do, but still gets more respect at home simply because he dresses up and leaves for work, while I am seen lying around the house all day,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dogra explained that while her brother works from nine to five, her working hours often stretch from nine in the morning until nine at night. Despite this, she is also expected to manage household responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dogra explained that while her brother works from nine to five, her working hours often stretch from nine in the morning until nine at night. Despite this, she is also expected to manage household responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

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“My family asks me, ‘Since you work from home, who pays you for sitting at home?’ They think I do a little work on my laptop and somehow get paid for it,” she added.

She also joked about the difference between her brother’s formal office appearance and her mismatched work-from-home outfits, saying she often wears “a top of one colour” and “pyjamas of another”.

Meetings can wait, guests cannot

Dogra said the arrival of guests usually means she is expected to pause her work and serve tea, water and biscuits.

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“My family says, ‘You can attend your meeting later. You work from home anyway,’” she said.

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She added that her friends also assume remote work is relaxing. “No, yaar, I am not having fun. People who go to the office at least get proper time off, while I work like bonded labour,” she said.

The woman concluded sarcastically that her company had apparently allowed her to work from home so she could entertain guests and ensure they remained comfortable.

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The video was shared with the caption, “Bro, people who work from home get no respect at all.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet relates to her struggle

The clip prompted several funny reactions. One user joked, “Work from home means work for office and home.” Another commented, “Laptop khula hai, but everyone thinks I am on holiday.” A third wrote, “The biggest WFH meeting is serving tea to guests.” Another user added, “Salary company deti hai, but duties poora ghar assign karta hai.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)