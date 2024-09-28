'My father knows the collector’: Student disrespects professor in class, viral video ignites online fury

In an age where social media holds immense power, a recent video from FMS College, Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur, Rajasthan, has captured the attention of many. The clip has ignited a wave of discussion about entitlement among students. The footage captures an MBA student making headlines for all the wrong reasons, leading many to question whether wealth and connections can indeed excuse basic manners. A viral video showed a Rajasthan student arriving late to class, confronting a professor, and displaying arrogant behaviour.(X/gharkekalesh)

(Also read: Teacher rushes to break up a fight between students. Then this happens)

The incident unfolds

According to multiple reports, the student, identified as Kaif, entered his e-commerce class a remarkable 40 minutes late, casually making his way to his seat without acknowledging the professor. When confronted about his lateness, he reacted with indignation, escalating the situation by making aggressive threats. Eyewitness accounts indicate that his arrogance was evident, as he bragged about his father's financial influence, asserting, "If my father wanted, he could build four more colleges like this."

Upon further inquiry into his behaviour, the student dismissed concerns and stated that his father "used to sit with the collector," seemingly implying that such connections should absolve him of any responsibility for his actions. His exit from the classroom was equally dramatic, culminating in him spitting on the floor, a gesture that left many in disbelief.

Watch the clip here:

Administrative response

In the wake of the incident, Dr. Meera Mathur, the director of FMS College, took decisive action, lodging a formal complaint against the student at the Pratapnagar police station.

(Also read: ‘Shame on you’: Student proposes to teacher during online class, ‘outrageous’ moment sparks anger)

Social media reactions

The internet reacted with a mix of disbelief and outrage. One user commented, “Money can’t buy you manners. What’s wrong with today’s youth?” Another stated, “This kind of attitude should not be tolerated in any institution.” Others expressed concern about the values being taught at home, with one remarking, “Parents need to instil humility in their children, regardless of their wealth.” Meanwhile, a user noted, “This incident is a reflection of a deeper societal issue—where wealth often overshadows basic human decency.” Yet another pointed out, “This should serve as a wake-up call for educational institutions to enforce rules more strictly.”