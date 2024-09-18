‘Shame on you’: Student proposes to teacher during online class, ‘outrageous’ moment sparks anger

A disturbing video on social media shows an incident during an online class. In the clip, a student is heard proposing to the teacher conducting the session and insisting she marry him. Many on social media have labelled the incident of a student proposing to a teacher during an online class as “disgraceful”. (Unsplash/magellol)

The video was posted on the Instagram page tv1indialive. In the video, the teacher asks a student to go on with his question. The student first asks, “Are you married?” When the teacher calmly replies, “No,” he goes on to say, “Then, I love you, ma’am.”

The teacher replies, “Dear, for that purpose, I love you all.” Interrupting his teacher, the student continues, “Will you marry me?”

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video has gone viral with over 1.4 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The post's comments section is filled with reactions labelling the clip as “shameful” and “improper.”

What did Instagram users say about this video?

An individual wrote, “This is not funny at all, shame on you.” Expressing the same sentiment, another added, “This is not funny at all.”

“She handles with respect,” commented a third. “Teachers shouldn’t entertain such questions at all irrespective of gender and these male students and their parents should be ashamed of themselves. Hope she files a defamation lawsuit against them,” expressed a fourth. Others also advised that the teacher should get the parents involved.

In an earlier incident, a text exchange between a Class 8 student and a teacher raised eyebrows. A screenshot shows them talking about the student’s workout routine.

The class 8 students shared a picture of a page with different exercises, such as crunches, high knees, planks, and more, written on it. He also mentioned needing larger sizes of clothing due to regular exercises.

