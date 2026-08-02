'My first date cost me 20,500': Reddit users warn Delhi man of dating app scam

What was supposed to be a memorable first date turned into an experience a 23-year-old Delhi man says he will never forget. Sharing his story on Reddit, he revealed that a date arranged through a dating app ended with a ₹20,500 bill at a pub.

The Delhi man shared his costly first date experience on Reddit. (Representative Image)

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The Reddit user titled his post, "My first date cost me ₹20.5k. I still don't know how to feel about it."

He explained that he had recently matched with a woman on a dating app, and they decided to meet the same day. "I'm 23, have never been in a relationship, studied in a boys' school, and never really had this kind of interaction with girls before," he wrote.

According to the post, the woman picked him up from a Metro station and took him to a pub. He claimed he had never been to a pub before and had expected they would be meeting at a café.

He said she ordered several bottles of champagne worth around ₹13,000, two hookahs costing about ₹6,000 and some food. The final bill came to ₹20,500.

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Reflecting on the experience, he wrote, "The strange part is... I don't regret the money. What bothered me more was the experience. She didn't offer to split the bill or even ask how much it was. When the bill arrived, she had gone to the washroom. Maybe it was just a coincidence, maybe not. I honestly don't know, so I don't want to assume her intentions."

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Calling himself "pretty old school", he said he had imagined a first date involving meaningful conversations, a walk and simple food. "Money can always be earned again. But experiences like this can slowly change a person," he added.

Read the full story here.

Reddit users react

The post drew a flood of responses, with many users warning him that similar incidents had been reported before.

"Damn, you didn't know this was a common scam? It's so common in Delhi," one user commented.

Another wrote, "You were scammed, bro."

One Redditor questioned why people agreed to unfamiliar venues suggested by strangers. "Do people not plan where they'll be meeting? Do you all not care about your safety? Please take care and plan carefully in future," the comment read.

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(Also Read: ‘There isn't much to do beyond eating out’: Man's take on India's Tier 1 cities divides internet)

Others echoed similar views. "It's beyond me how people are still falling for this scam," one person wrote, while another commented in Hindi, "Yeh scam 2020 se chal raha hai."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)