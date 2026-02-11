'My greed cost me everything': MBA grad loses ₹1.5 lakh job, joins startup at 65% pay cut
A Reddit user shared that they were fired for falsifying reimbursements.
An MBA graduate from a premier institute has shared a harrowing cautionary tale of how a single lapse in ethics can dismantle a decade of hard work. After landing a dream role at a top FMCG firm with a monthly salary of ₹1.5 lakh, their world collapsed after they were terminated for faking a mere ₹5,000 in reimbursements.
Now, after a year of unemployment and depression, they are back in the workforce, but with a 65% pay cut and a mounting sense of financial dread. The individual has shared their story on Reddit, asking for advice on how to cope during this difficult phase of their life.
“I am an MBA grad from a good institute. I had my dream job and role at a good FMCG for 2 years. But things went downhill because I messed up at work and was terminated. It happened because I faked reimbursements. I lost everything for a mere 5000 Rs. My greed cost me everything,” the Redditor wrote.
The individual shared that they joined a startup after losing their FMCG job, but were fired after 15 days due to downsizing. What followed was the person feeling ashamed and embarrassed.
“Then after almost a year long break, I had to take a 65% pay cut to join a startup at 50KPM. the money i am earning, is covering my PG cost and my education loan EMI for the time being (I will default after 6 months at this rate),” the individual continued, adding, “After almost a month of working at this startup for 50k, i am still feeling so so so stressed. It is not hard work I am running from, but the uncertainty that working in a startup brings. What if the start-up fails and I am let go again?”
“I really need advice on how to cope, how to be in better financial terms,” the Redditor asked.
How did social media react?
An individual wrote, “OP, you’ve owned your mistake honestly, and that already says a lot about your character. It’s actually very rare to see people truly own up to their mistakes in the corporate world….One bad call doesn’t cancel your entire career or who you are as a person. Right now, the focus should just be on survival and stability… maybe look for safer, more stable roles in established organisations…This is just a bad phase, but it won’t last forever. Stay strong.”
Another added, “Start interviewing for better roles while you are working in the startup . This way, you will be prepared for any eventuality. If you get a new offer, take it.”
A third expressed, “My friends have faked receipts, but I never did. I hope you find a solution, OP. But OP, I suggest you talk to the bank and request an increase in the tenure, if possible, as it would reduce the EMI burden. Meanwhile, I would say apply aggressively at other firms for a better job. Why don't you ask for referrals from your college alumni?”
