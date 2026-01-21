‘Measure of a man’s wealth can’t be money’: Man quits ₹42 LPA job for peace of mind

A social media user is winning hearts after detailing the psychological toll of his ₹42 lakh salary. The former corporate employee revealed in a viral video that despite the high pay, he felt "needy" and unworthy of his own success, ultimately deciding that money cannot be the true measure of a man's wealth. The man shared how he is happier after leaving his ₹42 LPA job. (Instagram/@lp.shivam)

“It was a good pay cheque but ‘Aur, weekend kaisa tha?’ Nahi suna kaafi dinon se so that makes it all worth it [How was your weekend? Haven’t heard it for quite some time and that makes it all worth it],” Shivam Lakhanpal wrote.

Also Read: Ex-Google employee quits high-pressure career, cuts expenses to prioritise health Lakhanpal shared a video that opens with a text insert reading, “I quit my 42 LPA job.” In the video, he says, “The measure of a man’s wealth can’t be money man, I know it can’t be money.”

He continues, “I quit my corporate job a few months ago, and it paid me ₹42 lakh per annum.” He goes on to explain how he was a “needy” guy while working at the office. He recalled that when he sat in his ₹18 lakh car for the first time after buying it while still at the job, he felt he didn’t deserve it. “I didn’t feel manly enough to drive the own car that I have purchased”

However, things soon changed for him after he left his job. Lakhanpal explained that he is now happier, and the change shows on his face. He even loves taking rides in the same car. “I drive it like a Batmobile.