The Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar had begun on Makar Sankranti on January 14 will continue till April.(Twitter/@ANI)
Mythology-themed graffiti adorn walls of Haridwar, making tourists aware of Maha Kumbh's significance

This is being done under the campaign called "Paint My City", run by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:53 PM IST

Haridwar has been turned into a hub of mythology-themed colourful wall graffiti to make devotees and tourists aware of its significance in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

This is being done under the campaign called "Paint My City", run by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority.

Congratulating the Haridwar - Roorkee Development Authority for decorating the city with cultural-artistic works, Acharya Kailashannad Giri of Niranjani Akhara told ANI, "The administration decorated the city as Yogi Ji did during Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019. This develops feelings and faith in people's hearts. Such paintings generate religious energy and belief in people. I wish that such artistic work should remain here even after the conclusion of Kumbh."

Describing Kumbh as a festival of colours, Mela Deputy Officer Harbir Singh said that graffiti depicting Hindu mythology and Uttarakhand culture has been installed across walls, bridges, government buildings, and other spaces available in Haridwar.

"An entire team is working on the paintings that focus on bringing the Indian culture to the forefront. This helps to create awareness among people and educate them about the mega event which is currently underway in Haridwar. This will also make Kumbh a memorable experience for tourists", added Pritam an artist hailing from Noida.

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar had begun on Makar Sankranti on January 14 will continue till April. It will be held for 48 days instead of the usual three-and-half-months.

The Maha Kumbh in Haridwar is being held after twelve years.

