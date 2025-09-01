Naina Bhan shares cryptic Insta Story after viral fight video with Sakshi Shivdasani sparks ‘PR’ buzz

Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan, influencers and co-hosts of the Moment of Silence podcast, have sparked intense speculation after being filmed arguing in public. The video of the two apparently engaged in a fight surfaced online two days ago and has gone viral online. Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan are co-hosts of the Moment of Silence podcast

The two have since unfollowed each other on Instagram, as internet sleuths noticed and posted on Reddit. The act of unfollowing each other – coupled with a cryptic post shared by Naina this afternoon – has fueled speculation that all may not be right with the two friends.

Publicity stunt?

However, the video of the fight has also led many to wonder whether the whole thing is just an elaborate stunt for publicity.

“There’s a reason you can’t see Sakshi’s face, she’s a bad actor. This is a promotional video for sure!” read one comment on Reddit.

“I don’t expect these cheap attention-seeking tricks from them..do better please,” another wrote.

“They must be going through these posts chilling with each other thinking ‘well our cheap PR is working’,” a third person opined. “I know a fake fight when I see one,” another added.

Naina Bhan’s cryptic Instagram Story

This afternoon, Naina Bhan, one half of the Moment of Silence podcast, shared a cryptic Story on Instagram.

“I didn’t deserve that. You knew it too,” she wrote, adding three bandaged heart emojis.

Neither of the two have publicly commented on the fight.

HT.com has reached out to Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani for a comment. This story will be updated on receiving a response.

Who are Naina and Sakshi?

Naina Bhan is an actor, filmmaker and podcast host. She is best known for playing Koel Kalra in Netflix’s Class, the Indian adaptation of Elite, and has also appeared in the web series Made in Heaven.

Beyond her on-screen performances, Naina has carved out a niche as an intimacy coordinator for major productions, including Class and All We Imagine as Light. She also co-hosts the candid podcast Moment of Silence with Sakshi Shivdasani, where the two discuss relationships, friendships and modern life.

Sakshi Shivdasani is a content creator, model and podcaster whose quirky humour and distinctive voice have made her a social media star. Mumbai-based Sakshi started her career in modelling, appearing in campaigns for brands like Maybelline, before gaining wider visibility on MTV Supermodel of the Year.