Influencer Sakshi Shivdasani has shared screenshots of the inappropriate messages she received from a troll after she objected to a police case against Ranveer Allahbadia. The Mumbai-based influencer was subjected to an offensive insult by an Instagram user who was so enraged by her Instagram Story on Allahbadia that he flooded her inbox with abuses. Influencer Sakshi Shivdasani was abused by an Instagram user who has since deactivated his account(Instagram/@sakshishivdasani)

Here’s what happened

Sakshi Shivdasani yesterday weighed in on the row generated by Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments on India’s Got Latent that sparked huge backlash online. Without delivering value judgements on his joke that sparked outrage, she voiced her opposition to police cases against content creators.

“Thank God our country’s resources are being used to file FIRs against content creators so actual criminals can walk free,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

Her objection came after a police complaint was registered in Maharashtra's Mumbai against popular social media figures Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and comedian Samay Raina over the alleged use of 'abusive language' on India's Got Latent.

Abusive messages

Sakshi Shivdasani received abusive messages from an Instagram user named Mayur Jain after she shared her thoughts on Instagram.

Screenshots shared by the YouTuber and content creator online show that Jain called her a r**** at least twice, apparently enraged by her Story.

However, Sakshi was not in the mood to take the abuse lying down. She dug out Jain’s address and his business and told him she would register a police complaint against him. Jain’s Instagram account has since been deactivated. It is not clear if the influencer followed through on her threat of filing a complaint with the cyber police.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised for his remarks that have led to such outrage online.

“My comment was not just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wished to use my platform and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here to apologise. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It was not cool on my part,” he said in the video message.

