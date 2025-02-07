Love, red flags, life: Naina Bhan & Sakshi Shivdasani spill all the tea
ByChristalle Fernandes
Feb 07, 2025 02:13 PM IST
Who else but Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani to break down what it really means to live the 20-something life?
Think of them as your friendly neighbourhood virtual besties. Content creator Sakshi Shivdasani, 27, has been all over our socials, posting Reels about annoying relatives, men who need gentle parenting, and her love-hate relationship with girlhood. Influencer and actor Naina Bhan, 32, has appeared in Made in Heaven (2019) and the 2023 Netflix series, Class.