Love, red flags, life: Naina Bhan & Sakshi Shivdasani spill all the tea

Think of them as your friendly neighbourhood virtual besties. Content creator Sakshi Shivdasani, 27, has been all over our socials, posting Reels about annoying relatives, men who need gentle parenting, and her love-hate relationship with girlhood. Influencer and actor Naina Bhan, 32, has appeared in Made in Heaven (2019) and the 2023 Netflix series, Class.

Shivdasani and Bhan’s podcast, Moment of Silence, is about the quirks of being young today. (SHOT BY ARJUN DOSHI)