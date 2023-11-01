Namita Thapar reacts at Anupam Mittal for supporting 70 hour work week

Anupam Mittal, founder of Shadi.com shared his opinion on Narayan Murthy's 70 hour week statement. Mittal, on October 28 in a tweet wrote, "After all these years, still working 70 hour weeks." Alongside the tweet, he also posted a selfie with fellow Shark Tank India judges Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Aman Jain. Soon after the post was made, it went viral, inviting a wave of criticism from X users. Now, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar reacted to Anupam Mittal for supporting the remark made by Narayana Murthy. Namita Thapar replied to Anupam Mittal over his tweet on 70 hour work week.

"Halloween shenanigans are always fun, kiddos & me made these goodies, @AnupamMittal if we listen to you & other experts about working 70 hours/week (plus horrendous commute time) will we ever find time for family, creating precious memories & most importantly for mental health?" wrote Namita Thapar on X. (Also Read: '5-day office week is dead': Harsh Goenka's take on 70-hour work week)

She also posted a video where she was seen celebrating Halloween with her family.

Watch the video shared by Namita Thapar here:

This post was shared on October 31. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 8,000 views. The post also has several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "Nice post. Juggling work and life is like juggling flaming torches while riding a unicycle on a tightrope above a pit of hungry alligators. As for employees, well, expecting them to work 70 hours a week is like asking a penguin to participate in a triathlon – it is just not their objective."

A second commented, "Prioritising mental health and creating precious memories is just as important as any professional success."

A third shared, "Well said! The guys preaching 70 hour work week probably won’t understand the importance of spending good quality time with family, as they all are driven by their insecurities of whether they will be able to make a mark in history or not."

"Well said," added a fourth.

