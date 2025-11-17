NASA astronaut shares stunning video of northern lights shimmering over North America from space

A NASA astronaut has captivated the internet by sharing a stunning video from the International Space Station, revealing a mesmerising view of the northern lights sweeping across North America. A NASA astronaut shared a stunning ISS video showing green auroras shimmering over North America.(Instagram/jonnykimusa)

Aurora captured from space

The footage was shared by astronaut Jonny Kim, who uploaded the clip with the caption: “Northern lights over North America, with fires visible in the Calgary region. Sept 8, 2025." Filmed through the window of the ISS, the footage begins with Earth’s curved horizon glowing softly against the deep black of space. Layers of cloud sweep gently across the continent below, painting a peaceful yet powerful portrait of the planet.

A rare and vivid spectacle

As the clip moves forward, the swirling clouds give way to the main highlight. A brilliant green aurora stretches along the Earth’s edge, creating a luminous arc that appears to ripple and pulse. The shimmering light dances across the atmosphere as the ISS glides silently above. The aurora seems to rise and fall in slow waves, illuminating the surrounding darkness and giving viewers a sense of the scale and beauty of the natural phenomenon.

Check out the clip here:

Social media reacts

The video sparked an enthusiastic response from social media users who filled the comment section with awe and admiration. One user wrote, “This is unreal. It feels like something out of a dream.” Another said, “Nature never stops surprising us and this view from space is extraordinary.” A third user commented, “The green glow looks magical and almost surreal.” Someone else remarked, “I cannot believe this is our planet. Stunning beyond words.” Another viewer shared, “This is the closest we get to seeing what astronauts witness daily and it is beautiful.” A final comment read, “The way the aurora moves is hypnotic. Thank you for sharing this moment.”